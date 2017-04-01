Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Olympic champion Hanyu wins…

Olympic champion Hanyu wins world figure skating title

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 8:05 am < a min read
Share

HELSINKI (AP) — Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu produced a remarkable comeback to win the men’s world figure skating title Saturday, a key boost to his hopes of retaining his Olympic gold next year.

Hanyu was fifth after the short program but produced a world-record free skate score of 223.30 points, landing four quadruple jumps, for a total of 321.59 points.

The 22-year-old Hanyu praised the passionate support from Japanese fans.

“If they are happy, I’m so happy,” said Hanyu, who was in tears after learning his score.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Short program leader Javier Fernandez of Spain, skating last, couldn’t match Hanyu’s mark and dropped to fourth, giving the Japanese skater his second career world title after victory in 2014.

The silver went to Japan’s Shoma Uno on a 319.31-point total, while China’s Jin Boyang was the bronze medalist with 303.58.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Olympic champion Hanyu wins…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.