Omaha promotes Mike Gabinet to succeed Blais as hockey coach

April 5, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha has promoted Mike Gabinet to head coach a year after he rejoined the program as an assistant.

Athletic director Trev Alberts announced Wednesday that the 35-year-old Gabinet would replace Dean Blais, who resigned last month after eight seasons with the Mavericks.

Gabinet has a five-year contract that starts with a base salary of $250,000 annually.

Gabinet was a defenseman who played 130 games for the Mavericks from 2000-04. He played in the minor leagues and Europe until he began coaching in 2012. The Edmonton native was head coach at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in 2015-16, leading the team to a 36-0 record.

Blais hired him as associate head coach last April.

