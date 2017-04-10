Sports Listen

Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey declares for the NBA draft

and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 9:28 pm < a min read
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon sophomore Tyler Dorsey says he will declare for the NBA draft and hire an agent.

Dorsey was a key to the Ducks’ run to the Final Four this past season. It was the first time Oregon had made it to the national semifinals since they won the first NCAA Tournament in 1939.

He made the announcement on Twitter.

“I have carefully deliberated this decision with my family and feel the timing is now right to pursue my path to a professional basketball career,” he said in the post.

The 6-foot-4 two-year starter averaged 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season. His play picked up as the season went on and he averaged 23.5 points over the Ducks’ five tournament games.

Dorsey also declared for the draft last season and went through the evaluation process but never hired an agent.

