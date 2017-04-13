Sports Listen

Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 10:02 pm < a min read
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gentry lf 4 0 0 0 Carrera lf 4 0 0 0
A.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 J.Btsta rf 4 1 1 0
M.Mchdo 3b 3 0 0 0 Dnldson dh 3 0 1 1
Trumbo rf 4 0 0 0 Sltlmcc pr-dh 1 0 0 0
S.Smith rf 0 0 0 0 Morales 1b 2 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Tlwtzki ss 4 0 2 0
W.Cstll c 4 1 1 0 Ru.Mrtn c 3 0 0 0
Mancini dh 2 0 1 0 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0
Schoop 2b 3 1 2 1 Barney 3b 2 0 1 0
J.Hardy ss 3 0 1 1 Smoak ph 1 0 0 0
Goins 3b 0 0 0 0
Pearce ph 1 0 0 0
Travis 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 32 1 6 1
Baltimore 000 020 000—2
Toronto 000 001 000—1

DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Schoop 2 (2), J.Bautista (2), Donaldson (2), Pillar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Gausman W,1-0 6 5 1 1 2 3
O’Day H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brach H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Britton S,4-4 1 1 0 0 1 0
Toronto
Liriano L,0-1 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 10
Biagini 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Britton.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Dale Scott; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:45. A_32,957 (49,282).

