Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1

|Baltimore
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gentry lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Mchdo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Trumbo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sltlmcc pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Smith rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morales 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tlwtzki ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|W.Cstll c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ru.Mrtn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Barney 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hardy ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Smoak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goins 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pearce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Travis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|000—2
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000—1
DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Schoop 2 (2), J.Bautista (2), Donaldson (2), Pillar (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Gausman W,1-0
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|O’Day H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brach H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Britton S,4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|Liriano L,0-1
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|10
|Biagini
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Britton.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Dale Scott; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:45. A_32,957 (49,282).
