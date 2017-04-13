Sports Listen

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1

Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 10:02 pm < a min read
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gentry lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .179
Trumbo rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219
S.Smith rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .333
Castillo c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .385
Mancini dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .294
Schoop 2b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .231
Hardy ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .192
Totals 31 2 5 2 2 15
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carrera lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Bautista rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .152
Donaldson dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .310
1-Saltalamacchia pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Morales 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .235
Tulowitzki ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .212
Martin c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .042
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Barney 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .375
a-Smoak ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Goins 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Pearce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Travis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .088
Totals 32 1 6 1 3 6
Baltimore 000 020 000—2 5 0
Toronto 000 001 000—1 6 0

a-grounded out for Barney in the 7th. b-lined out for Goins in the 9th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 6th.

LOB_Baltimore 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Schoop 2 (2), Bautista (2), Donaldson (2), Pillar (1). RBIs_Schoop (4), Hardy (2), Donaldson (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Gentry); Toronto 4 (Carrera, Martin, Pearce 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 4; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Travis, Tulowitzki. GIDP_Martin.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Hardy, Schoop, Davis).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman W, 1-0 6 5 1 1 2 3 97 3.94
O’Day H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 12.27
Brach H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Britton S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 0.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Liriano L, 0-1 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 10 91 9.00
Biagini 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.17
J.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 1-0. WP_Britton.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Dale Scott; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:45. A_32,957 (49,282).

