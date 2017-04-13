Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gentry lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Trumbo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|S.Smith rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.333
|Castillo c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.385
|Mancini dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Hardy ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|15
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Bautista rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|1-Saltalamacchia pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Morales 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Tulowitzki ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Martin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.042
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Barney 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|a-Smoak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Goins 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Pearce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Travis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|000—2
|5
|0
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Barney in the 7th. b-lined out for Goins in the 9th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 6th.
LOB_Baltimore 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Schoop 2 (2), Bautista (2), Donaldson (2), Pillar (1). RBIs_Schoop (4), Hardy (2), Donaldson (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Gentry); Toronto 4 (Carrera, Martin, Pearce 2). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 4; Toronto 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Travis, Tulowitzki. GIDP_Martin.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Hardy, Schoop, Davis).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman W, 1-0
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|97
|3.94
|O’Day H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|12.27
|Brach H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Britton S, 4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liriano L, 0-1
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|10
|91
|9.00
|Biagini
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.17
|J.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Biagini 1-0. WP_Britton.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Dale Scott; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:45. A_32,957 (49,282).
