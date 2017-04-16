Sports Listen

Orioles place closer Britton on 10-day DL with sore forearm

April 16, 2017
TORONTO (AP) — Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left forearm, a move retroactive to Saturday.

Britton says he felt pain while throwing a curveball in the ninth inning of Friday’s win over the Blue Jays. Britton earned the save in that game, his fifth this season, and matched Tom Gordon by converting his 54th consecutive opportunity, the second-longest streak ever. The record belongs to Eric Gagne (84).

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter says he isn’t certain Britton will be ready to return as soon as he’s eligible on April 25.

The Orioles recalled right-hander Stefan Crichton from Triple-A Norfolk. Crichton had been optioned to Norfolk on Saturday to make room for right-hander Alec Asher but is allowed to return to replace an injured player.

