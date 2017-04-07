Ostapenko tops Wozniacki to reach Volvo Car Open semifinals

Sports Listen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia upset Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-2, 6-4 on Friday night to reach the semifinals at the Volvo Car Open.

Wozniacki was the highest remaining seed in the tournament, having won two matches on a windy Thursday. Her second-round match was rained out on Wednesday night, forcing her into double duty. She was the lone former champ left in the draw.

In other quarterfinal action on the green clay at Daniel Island, Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia beat hometown favorite Shelby Rogers in three sets. The 35-year-old Lucic-Baroni, the oldest player left in the draw, rallied after a tough first set to win 6-7(7), 6-1, 6-1. She had never been past the round of 16.

In the other matches, Daria Kasatkina of Russia topped Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-4, 6-1, and Laura Siegemund of Germany beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-4.

