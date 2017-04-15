Palace recovers to hold Leicester 2-2 and boost survival bid

Sports Listen

April 15, 2017
LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace took another step toward Premier League survival by recovering from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw with Leicester on Saturday.

Early goals from Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy in each half had taken Leicester close to a momentum-building victory as the champions prepare for Tuesday’s visit of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

But Palace swiftly responded through Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke to claim a point and move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Leicester is two points ahead of the London club in 12th place after mounting a feeble defense of its title. But Europe is the priority, with Craig Shakespeare’s side only trailing 1-0 to Atletico heading into the second leg at the King Power Stadium.

