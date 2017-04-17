Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Panthers sign DT Kawann…

Panthers sign DT Kawann Short to 5-year extension

By STEVE REED
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 10:13 am < a min read
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed Kawann Short to a five-year contract extension, keeping the defensive tackle with the team through the 2021 season.

A person familiar with the deal says the extension is worth $80 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team doesn’t release financial terms of contracts.

Carolina had placed the franchise tag on the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Short earlier this offseason.

The 28-year-old Short has started 41 games in four seasons with the Panthers, including 32 in the past two seasons.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

He had 55 tackles in each of the past two seasons, and combined for 17 sacks — 11 of those coming in 2015 when he helped the Panthers reach the Super Bowl.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Panthers sign DT Kawann…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors scrub foam off flight deck

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.