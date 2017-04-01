Sports Listen

Perreault lifts Jets to fourth straight win, 4-2 over Sens

The Associated Press April 1, 2017
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mathieu Perreault scored the go-ahead goal 7:46 into the third period, lifting the Winnipeg Jets to their fourth straight win, a 4-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

With the game tied at 2, Perreault took a pass from Bryan Little and fired a shot past Mike Condon, who had Jets forward Patrik Laine standing in front of him with the screen, to make it 3-2.

With Condon pulled for an extra attacker and just over a minute left, Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck whipped out his glove to snag Kyle Turris’ blast, preserving the lead. Nikolaj Ehlers sealed the victory with an empty-netter with 25 seconds left.

Blake Wheeler and Adam Lowry also scored for Winnipeg, which has its first four-game win streak of the season.

Mike Hoffman scored twice for the Senators, who have lost four straight — 0-3-1 — are tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for second in the Atlantic Division with 91 points.

