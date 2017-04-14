Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » PGA Tour Champions -…

PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 7:07 pm 1 min read
Share
Friday
At TPC Sugarloaf
Duluth, Ga.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 7,179; Par 72
First Round
Bob Tway 35-30—65
David Frost 32-34—66
Larry Mize 34-33—67
Stephen Ames 36-31—67
Kevin Sutherland 35-32—67
Mike Goodes 32-35—67
Bernhard Langer 34-33—67
Jeff Maggert 35-32—67
Scott Verplank 34-34—68
Brandt Jobe 34-34—68
Jay Don Blake 36-32—68
Michael Bradley 35-34—69
Jerry Kelly 34-35—69
Dan Forsman 35-34—69
Tom Byrum 35-34—69
Mark Brooks 34-35—69
Lee Janzen 33-36—69
Jerry Smith 38-31—69
Marco Dawson 37-32—69
Jose Maria Olazabal 35-34—69
Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-34—69
Woody Austin 35-34—69
Esteban Toledo 35-34—69
Glen Day 33-37—70
Tim Petrovic 34-36—70
Gary Hallberg 36-34—70
Billy Mayfair 36-34—70
Roger Chapman 36-34—70
Billy Andrade 36-34—70
Wes Short, Jr. 34-36—70
Scott McCarron 36-34—70
David Toms 36-34—70
Tom Watson 36-34—70
Paul Goydos 33-37—70
Paul Broadhurst 39-31—70
Carlos Franco 36-34—70
Scott Parel 35-35—70
Bobby Gage 36-34—70
Phillip Price 37-33—70
Willie Wood 35-36—71
Gene Sauers 38-33—71
Russ Cochran 35-37—72
Tommy Armour III 35-37—72
Fred Funk 34-38—72
Doug Garwood 38-34—72
Kenny Perry 36-36—72
Sandy Lyle 37-35—72
Brian Henninger 37-35—72
Skip Kendall 37-35—72
Joey Sindelar 38-35—73
Jim Carter 36-37—73
John Daly 36-37—73
Brad Faxon 38-35—73
Jeff Sluman 38-35—73
Olin Browne 36-37—73
Duffy Waldorf 36-37—73
Steve Pate 39-35—74
Scott Hoch 35-39—74
Larry Nelson 35-39—74
Tom Pernice Jr. 40-34—74
Joe Durant 37-37—74
Jesper Parnevik 41-33—74
Mark Calcavecchia 38-36—74
Rod Spittle 35-40—75
Steve Lowery 37-38—75
Grant Waite 39-36—75
Mark O’Meara 37-38—75
Ian Woosnam 39-36—75
Jay Haas 40-35—75
Fran Quinn 37-38—75
Tom Purtzer 41-35—76
Bob Gilder 38-38—76
Kirk Triplett 38-38—76
Scott Dunlap 40-36—76
Kent Jones 39-37—76
Miguel Angel Martin 39-38—77
Steve Schneiter 40-37—77
Todd Hamilton 40-38—78
Andy North 40-38—78
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » PGA Tour Champions -…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.