PGA Tour Champions – Mitsubishi Electric Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Sugarloaf
|Duluth, Ga.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 7,179; Par 72
|First Round
|Bob Tway
|35-30—65
|David Frost
|32-34—66
|Larry Mize
|34-33—67
|Stephen Ames
|36-31—67
|Kevin Sutherland
|35-32—67
|Mike Goodes
|32-35—67
|Bernhard Langer
|34-33—67
|Jeff Maggert
|35-32—67
|Scott Verplank
|34-34—68
|Brandt Jobe
|34-34—68
|Jay Don Blake
|36-32—68
|Michael Bradley
|35-34—69
|Jerry Kelly
|34-35—69
|Dan Forsman
|35-34—69
|Tom Byrum
|35-34—69
|Mark Brooks
|34-35—69
|Lee Janzen
|33-36—69
|Jerry Smith
|38-31—69
|Marco Dawson
|37-32—69
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|35-34—69
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|35-34—69
|Woody Austin
|35-34—69
|Esteban Toledo
|35-34—69
|Glen Day
|33-37—70
|Tim Petrovic
|34-36—70
|Gary Hallberg
|36-34—70
|Billy Mayfair
|36-34—70
|Roger Chapman
|36-34—70
|Billy Andrade
|36-34—70
|Wes Short, Jr.
|34-36—70
|Scott McCarron
|36-34—70
|David Toms
|36-34—70
|Tom Watson
|36-34—70
|Paul Goydos
|33-37—70
|Paul Broadhurst
|39-31—70
|Carlos Franco
|36-34—70
|Scott Parel
|35-35—70
|Bobby Gage
|36-34—70
|Phillip Price
|37-33—70
|Willie Wood
|35-36—71
|Gene Sauers
|38-33—71
|Russ Cochran
|35-37—72
|Tommy Armour III
|35-37—72
|Fred Funk
|34-38—72
|Doug Garwood
|38-34—72
|Kenny Perry
|36-36—72
|Sandy Lyle
|37-35—72
|Brian Henninger
|37-35—72
|Skip Kendall
|37-35—72
|Joey Sindelar
|38-35—73
|Jim Carter
|36-37—73
|John Daly
|36-37—73
|Brad Faxon
|38-35—73
|Jeff Sluman
|38-35—73
|Olin Browne
|36-37—73
|Duffy Waldorf
|36-37—73
|Steve Pate
|39-35—74
|Scott Hoch
|35-39—74
|Larry Nelson
|35-39—74
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|40-34—74
|Joe Durant
|37-37—74
|Jesper Parnevik
|41-33—74
|Mark Calcavecchia
|38-36—74
|Rod Spittle
|35-40—75
|Steve Lowery
|37-38—75
|Grant Waite
|39-36—75
|Mark O’Meara
|37-38—75
|Ian Woosnam
|39-36—75
|Jay Haas
|40-35—75
|Fran Quinn
|37-38—75
|Tom Purtzer
|41-35—76
|Bob Gilder
|38-38—76
|Kirk Triplett
|38-38—76
|Scott Dunlap
|40-36—76
|Kent Jones
|39-37—76
|Miguel Angel Martin
|39-38—77
|Steve Schneiter
|40-37—77
|Todd Hamilton
|40-38—78
|Andy North
|40-38—78