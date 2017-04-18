Phillies 6, Mets 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 6 0 2 0 0 2 .345 Nava lf 6 0 1 2 0 2 .375 Benoit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Herrera cf 5 1 2 1 1 2 .289 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .160 Saunders rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .244 Joseph 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .175 Rupp c 2 1 0 1 1 1 .156 Galvis ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .191 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Stassi ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Blanco ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .429 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Altherr ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .308 Totals 42 6 11 6 4 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto cf-rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .286 Cabrera ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .267 Cespedes lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .250 Bruce rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .275 Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .170 Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flores 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Walker 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Duda 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .244 Reyes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .100 Montero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gilmartin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lagares cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Totals 34 2 4 1 5 9

Philadelphia 100 000 010 4—6 11 0 New York 200 000 000 0—2 4 3

a-struck out for Eflin in the 6th. b-doubled for Ramos in the 8th. c-struck out for Blevins in the 8th. d-singled, advanced to 2nd for Garcia in the 10th.

E_Walker (1), Reyes (2), Lagares (1). LOB_Philadelphia 12, New York 7. 2B_Blanco (1), Reyes (2). HR_Herrera (1), off Wheeler. RBIs_Nava 2 (6), Herrera (4), Rupp (3), Blanco (2), Altherr (3), Bruce (9). SB_Hernandez (2). SF_Rupp.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hernandez 2, Saunders, Joseph, Stassi); New York 2 (Reyes, Wheeler). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; New York 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin 5 3 2 2 3 4 85 3.60 Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 8.59 Ramos 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 2.84 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 Garcia W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 0.00 Benoit 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.05 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 5 4 1 1 2 7 99 5.52 Robles H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.12 Smoker H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.45 Salas H, 3 1 0 1 0 1 0 23 2.89 Blevins BS, 1-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Reed 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.12 Montero L, 0-2 1-3 4 4 3 0 0 17 9.45 Gilmartin 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Smoker 2-0, Salas 1-0, Gilmartin 2-2. HBP_Robles (Rupp). WP_Eflin.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:58. A_23,536 (41,922).