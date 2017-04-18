Phillies 6, Mets 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.345
|Nava lf
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.375
|Benoit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.289
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|Saunders rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Joseph 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Rupp c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.156
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Stassi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Blanco ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Altherr ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Totals
|42
|6
|11
|6
|4
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Cabrera ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Cespedes lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Bruce rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flores 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Walker 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Duda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.244
|Reyes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Montero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gilmartin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|34
|2
|4
|1
|5
|9
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|010
|4—6
|11
|0
|New York
|200
|000
|000
|0—2
|4
|3
a-struck out for Eflin in the 6th. b-doubled for Ramos in the 8th. c-struck out for Blevins in the 8th. d-singled, advanced to 2nd for Garcia in the 10th.
E_Walker (1), Reyes (2), Lagares (1). LOB_Philadelphia 12, New York 7. 2B_Blanco (1), Reyes (2). HR_Herrera (1), off Wheeler. RBIs_Nava 2 (6), Herrera (4), Rupp (3), Blanco (2), Altherr (3), Bruce (9). SB_Hernandez (2). SF_Rupp.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hernandez 2, Saunders, Joseph, Stassi); New York 2 (Reyes, Wheeler). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; New York 1 for 5.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|85
|3.60
|Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|8.59
|Ramos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.84
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Garcia W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
|Benoit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.05
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|99
|5.52
|Robles H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.12
|Smoker H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.45
|Salas H, 3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|23
|2.89
|Blevins BS, 1-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.12
|Montero L, 0-2
|1-3
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|17
|9.45
|Gilmartin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Smoker 2-0, Salas 1-0, Gilmartin 2-2. HBP_Robles (Rupp). WP_Eflin.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:58. A_23,536 (41,922).