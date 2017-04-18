Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Phillies 6, Mets 2

Phillies 6, Mets 2

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 11:21 pm 1 min read
Share
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 6 0 2 0 0 2 .345
Nava lf 6 0 1 2 0 2 .375
Benoit p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Herrera cf 5 1 2 1 1 2 .289
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .160
Saunders rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .244
Joseph 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .175
Rupp c 2 1 0 1 1 1 .156
Galvis ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .191
Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Stassi ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Blanco ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .429
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Altherr ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .308
Totals 42 6 11 6 4 13
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto cf-rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .286
Cabrera ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .267
Cespedes lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .250
Bruce rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .275
Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .170
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flores 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Walker 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Duda 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .244
Reyes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .100
Montero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gilmartin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lagares cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Totals 34 2 4 1 5 9
Philadelphia 100 000 010 4—6 11 0
New York 200 000 000 0—2 4 3

a-struck out for Eflin in the 6th. b-doubled for Ramos in the 8th. c-struck out for Blevins in the 8th. d-singled, advanced to 2nd for Garcia in the 10th.

E_Walker (1), Reyes (2), Lagares (1). LOB_Philadelphia 12, New York 7. 2B_Blanco (1), Reyes (2). HR_Herrera (1), off Wheeler. RBIs_Nava 2 (6), Herrera (4), Rupp (3), Blanco (2), Altherr (3), Bruce (9). SB_Hernandez (2). SF_Rupp.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hernandez 2, Saunders, Joseph, Stassi); New York 2 (Reyes, Wheeler). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 10; New York 1 for 5.

Advertisement
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin 5 3 2 2 3 4 85 3.60
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 8.59
Ramos 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 2.84
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00
Garcia W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 0.00
Benoit 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.05
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler 5 4 1 1 2 7 99 5.52
Robles H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.12
Smoker H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.45
Salas H, 3 1 0 1 0 1 0 23 2.89
Blevins BS, 1-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Reed 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.12
Montero L, 0-2 1-3 4 4 3 0 0 17 9.45
Gilmartin 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Smoker 2-0, Salas 1-0, Gilmartin 2-2. HBP_Robles (Rupp). WP_Eflin.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:58. A_23,536 (41,922).

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Phillies 6, Mets 2
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard and reenactors honor American Revolution

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7263 -0.0091 1.73%
L 2020 25.1393 -0.0305 2.91%
L 2030 27.8257 -0.0574 4.13%
L 2040 29.8682 -0.0732 4.73%
L 2050 17.0773 -0.0486 5.28%
G Fund 15.2941 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8288 0.0650 0.93%
C Fund 32.4907 -0.0937 6.07%
S Fund 42.4020 -0.0009 4.57%
I Fund 26.1804 -0.1862 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.