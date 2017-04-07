Pirates 5, Braves 4

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .167 Swanson ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .158 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .235 Kemp lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .500 1-d’Arnaud pr-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 Markakis rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .250 Phillips 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .200 Garcia 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 2-Peterson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 O’Flaherty p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Bonifacio ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Collmenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Recker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Roe p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Flowers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Totals 36 4 10 4 0 6

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .231 Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Rivero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCutchen rf 4 0 3 1 1 0 .231 Polanco lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Freese 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .364 d-Gosselin ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cervelli c 4 2 1 1 1 0 .250 Harrison 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Mercer ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .231 Nova p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jaso 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 35 5 11 5 4 2

Atlanta 000 010 030—4 10 2 Pittsburgh 001 120 10x—5 11 1

a-struck out for O’Flaherty in the 5th. b-struck out for Collmenter in the 7th. c-struck out for Rivero in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Freese in the 8th. e-grounded out for Vizcaino in the 9th.

1-ran for Kemp in the 6th. 2-ran for Suzuki in the 9th.

E_Phillips (1), Garcia (1), Polanco (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 13. 2B_Inciarte (1), Markakis 2 (2), Harrison (1). HR_Freese (1), off Collmenter; Cervelli (1), off Collmenter. RBIs_Inciarte (1), Markakis (1), Phillips 2 (2), Marte 2 (3), McCutchen (1), Freese (1), Cervelli (1). S_Nova 2.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Swanson 2, Garcia 2); Pittsburgh 9 (Marte, Polanco 2, Freese, Cervelli 3, Mercer, Frazier). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Flowers, Inciarte, Polanco 2, Gosselin. GIDP_Phillips, Garcia.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Mercer, Bell), (Mercer, Jaso).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz L, 0-1 3 2-3 6 2 2 3 1 91 4.91 O’Flaherty 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 10.80 Collmenter 2 3 2 2 0 1 39 9.00 Roe 1 1 1 0 1 0 27 9.00 Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova W, 1-0 6 6 1 0 0 4 93 0.00 Rivero H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 LeBlanc 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 16 81.00 Hudson H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Watson S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_O’Flaherty 3-0, Hudson 2-2. HBP_Foltynewicz (Marte), Nova (Markakis), Watson (Suzuki). WP_Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:18. A_36,484 (38,362).