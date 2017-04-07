Sports Listen

Pirates 5, Braves 4

Pirates 5, Braves 4

By master
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 4:39 pm 1 min read
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .167
Swanson ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .158
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .235
Kemp lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .500
1-d’Arnaud pr-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
Markakis rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .250
Phillips 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .200
Garcia 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
2-Peterson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
O’Flaherty p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Bonifacio ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Collmenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Recker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Roe p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Flowers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Totals 36 4 10 4 0 6
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .231
Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Rivero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCutchen rf 4 0 3 1 1 0 .231
Polanco lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Freese 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .364
d-Gosselin ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cervelli c 4 2 1 1 1 0 .250
Harrison 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Mercer ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .231
Nova p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jaso 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 35 5 11 5 4 2
Atlanta 000 010 030—4 10 2
Pittsburgh 001 120 10x—5 11 1

a-struck out for O’Flaherty in the 5th. b-struck out for Collmenter in the 7th. c-struck out for Rivero in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Freese in the 8th. e-grounded out for Vizcaino in the 9th.

1-ran for Kemp in the 6th. 2-ran for Suzuki in the 9th.

E_Phillips (1), Garcia (1), Polanco (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 13. 2B_Inciarte (1), Markakis 2 (2), Harrison (1). HR_Freese (1), off Collmenter; Cervelli (1), off Collmenter. RBIs_Inciarte (1), Markakis (1), Phillips 2 (2), Marte 2 (3), McCutchen (1), Freese (1), Cervelli (1). S_Nova 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Swanson 2, Garcia 2); Pittsburgh 9 (Marte, Polanco 2, Freese, Cervelli 3, Mercer, Frazier). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Flowers, Inciarte, Polanco 2, Gosselin. GIDP_Phillips, Garcia.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Mercer, Bell), (Mercer, Jaso).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz L, 0-1 3 2-3 6 2 2 3 1 91 4.91
O’Flaherty 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 10.80
Collmenter 2 3 2 2 0 1 39 9.00
Roe 1 1 1 0 1 0 27 9.00
Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova W, 1-0 6 6 1 0 0 4 93 0.00
Rivero H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
LeBlanc 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 16 81.00
Hudson H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Watson S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_O’Flaherty 3-0, Hudson 2-2. HBP_Foltynewicz (Marte), Nova (Markakis), Watson (Suzuki). WP_Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:18. A_36,484 (38,362).

