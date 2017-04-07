Pirates 5, Braves 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|1-d’Arnaud pr-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Phillips 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|2-Peterson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Foltynewicz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|O’Flaherty p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Bonifacio ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Collmenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Recker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Roe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Flowers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|0
|6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.231
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Rivero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|LeBlanc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCutchen rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Polanco lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Freese 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.364
|d-Gosselin ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cervelli c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Harrison 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mercer ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Nova p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jaso 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|4
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|030—4
|10
|2
|Pittsburgh
|001
|120
|10x—5
|11
|1
a-struck out for O’Flaherty in the 5th. b-struck out for Collmenter in the 7th. c-struck out for Rivero in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Freese in the 8th. e-grounded out for Vizcaino in the 9th.
1-ran for Kemp in the 6th. 2-ran for Suzuki in the 9th.
E_Phillips (1), Garcia (1), Polanco (1). LOB_Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 13. 2B_Inciarte (1), Markakis 2 (2), Harrison (1). HR_Freese (1), off Collmenter; Cervelli (1), off Collmenter. RBIs_Inciarte (1), Markakis (1), Phillips 2 (2), Marte 2 (3), McCutchen (1), Freese (1), Cervelli (1). S_Nova 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Swanson 2, Garcia 2); Pittsburgh 9 (Marte, Polanco 2, Freese, Cervelli 3, Mercer, Frazier). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Flowers, Inciarte, Polanco 2, Gosselin. GIDP_Phillips, Garcia.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Mercer, Bell), (Mercer, Jaso).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|1
|91
|4.91
|O’Flaherty
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|10.80
|Collmenter
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|39
|9.00
|Roe
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|27
|9.00
|Vizcaino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova W, 1-0
|6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|93
|0.00
|Rivero H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|LeBlanc
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|81.00
|Hudson H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Watson S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_O’Flaherty 3-0, Hudson 2-2. HBP_Foltynewicz (Marte), Nova (Markakis), Watson (Suzuki). WP_Vizcaino.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:18. A_36,484 (38,362).
