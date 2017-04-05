Playoff-bound Capitals, Rangers rest banged-up players

WASHINGTON (AP) — Locked into the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers rested six banged-up players for their game against the Washington Capitals.

Forward Mats Zuccarello, Rick Nash and Jesper Fast and defensemen Ryan McDonagh, Brady Sjkei and Nick Holden missed the game Wednesday night. Coach Alain Vigneault says they’d all be playing if the Rangers needed the points, but hopes to get the players’ minor injuries healed up before the start of the playoffs.

New York will open the playoffs next week against the Atlantic Division-champion Montreal Canadiens.

On the verge of clinching their second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs, the Capitals sat defenseman John Carlson for the second consecutive night with a lower-body injury. Coach Barry Trotz didn’t consider the injury serious.