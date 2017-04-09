Sports Listen

Point scores twice to lead Lightning past Sabres 4-2

By MIKE CAMUNAS
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 7:52 pm < a min read
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored a pair of goals, including the winner with 1:24 left, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 in the season finale for both teams Sunday.

Braydon Coburn scored a short-handed goal and Victor Hedman added an empty-netter for the disappointing Lightning, who finished 42-30-10 for 94 points, but were considered a preseason favorite to win the Eastern Conference and were less than two years removed from playing in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Tampa Bay won four of its last five, but had its playoff hopes end Saturday night when Toronto defeated Pittsburgh.

William Carrier and Evander Kane scored for Buffalo.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves for the Lightning, while Linus Ullmark stopped 33 of 36 shots he faced for the Sabres.

