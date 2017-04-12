Sports Listen

Police investigating ‘in all directions’ in Dortmund blasts

By master
April 12, 2017
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — German police say they’re investigating “in all directions” after three explosions went off near Borussia Dortmund’s team bus ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal match, injuring one of the soccer team’s players.

Authorities assume that Tuesday’s blasts near the team hotel in suburban Dortmund were a targeted attack. They’re checking the authenticity of a letter claiming responsibility, and aren’t giving any details of its contents.

Police spokeswoman Nina Vogt told ZDF television Wednesday that “of course our investigations have to go in all directions to begin with.” She said the direction of the probe remains “open.”

Spanish defender Marc Bartra was hurt in the wrist and arm and underwent an operation. Police said an officer accompanying the bus on a motorbike was suffering from shock.

