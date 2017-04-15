Predators-Blackhawks Postseason Sum

|Nashville
|1
|2
|2—5
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Nashville, Ellis 1 (Johansen, Josi), 3:44.
Second Period_2, Nashville, Zolnierczyk 1 (Ekholm, Rinne), 2:51. 3, Nashville, Sissons 1 (Smith, Aberg), 13:00.
Third Period_4, Nashville, Johansen 1 (Forsberg, Rinne), 13:49. 5, Nashville, Fiala 1 (Johansen, Subban), 18:13 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-10-7_29. Chicago 7-14-9_30.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; Chicago 0 of 2.
Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 2-0-0 (30 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Crawford 0-2-0 (29-24).
A_22,175 (19,717). T_2:30.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Pierre Racicot.