Predators-Blackhawks Postseason Sum

By master
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 11:25 pm < a min read
Nashville 1 2 2—5
Chicago 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Nashville, Ellis 1 (Johansen, Josi), 3:44.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Zolnierczyk 1 (Ekholm, Rinne), 2:51. 3, Nashville, Sissons 1 (Smith, Aberg), 13:00.

Third Period_4, Nashville, Johansen 1 (Forsberg, Rinne), 13:49. 5, Nashville, Fiala 1 (Johansen, Subban), 18:13 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-10-7_29. Chicago 7-14-9_30.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 2-0-0 (30 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Crawford 0-2-0 (29-24).

A_22,175 (19,717). T_2:30.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Pierre Racicot.

