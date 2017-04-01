Pregame.com Line

Sports Listen

Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -128 at ARIZONA +118
Chicago -120 at ST. LOUIS +110
American League
New York -106 at TAMPA BAY -104
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Boston
at OKLAHOMA CITY 5 (214½) Charlotte
at MILWAUKEE (197) Dallas
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Utah
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Memphis
at MIAMI 4 (219) Denver
at CLEVELAND 9 (214) Indiana
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at NEW ORLEANS 6 (209) Chicago
at TORONTO 11 (212) Philadelphia
at GOLDEN STATE 10 (223) Washington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Championship Game
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
North Carolina 2 Gonzaga
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO OFF Boston OFF
at BUFFALO -130 NY Islanders +120
at PITTSBURGH -180 Carolina +165
Washington -115 at COLUMBUS +105
at TAMPA BAY -205 Dallas +185
at MINNESOTA OFF Colorado OFF
at ST. LOUIS -135 Nashville +125
San Jose -190 at VANCOUVER +175
at NY RANGERS -150 Philadelphia +140
at CALGARY -120 Anaheim +110
at LOS ANGELES -260 Arizona +230

