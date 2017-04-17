Pro Rodeo Leaders

|Through April 16
|All-around
1. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $56,105
2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $55,636
3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $53,679
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $44,097
5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $29,368
6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $27,706
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $24,482
8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $23,877
9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $19,695
10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $19,429
11. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $17,477
12. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $16,644
13. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. $14,205
14. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. $12,187
15. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $11,654
16. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $10,579
17. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta $10,174
18. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $9,555
19. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. $9,298
1. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $60,616
2. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $58,646
3. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $55,797
4. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $47,375
5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $43,637
6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $39,905
7. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $38,562
8. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho $36,850
9. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $35,718
10. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $33,568
11. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $29,250
12. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $28,819
13. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $26,288
14. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $25,826
15. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $24,370
16. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $20,982
17. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $20,227
18. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $17,713
19. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. $16,902
20. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta $16,748
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $91,959
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $57,520
3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $41,060
4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $38,426
5. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah $34,063
6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $33,913
7. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $30,285
8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $26,642
9. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $25,159
10. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas $24,268
11. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $22,685
12. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $21,710
13. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. $21,086
14. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $20,153
15. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. $19,841
16. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $19,134
17. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia $19,018
18. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $18,525
19. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. $18,347
20. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii $18,296
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $55,672
2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $48,859
3. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $46,327
4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $36,552
5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $36,378
6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $35,449
7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $31,608
8. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $24,076
9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $22,200
10. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $21,335
11. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $20,663
12. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. $20,003
13. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. $19,136
14. Edward Hawley Jr., Surprise, Ariz. $18,369
15. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $17,455
16. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. $16,359
17. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta $16,062
18. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $15,276
19. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. $14,909
20. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $14,779
1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $55,672
2. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $42,541
3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $40,330
4. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $39,502
5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $38,057
6. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $36,552
7. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $36,378
8. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $31,608
9. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $23,587
10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $23,352
11. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $22,051
12. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $19,881
13. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $19,385
14. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas $19,136
15. Ty Romo, Whiteriver, Ariz. $18,369
16. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas $16,675
17. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta $16,062
18. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $15,856
19. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas $14,242
20. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. $13,974
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $82,890
2. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $55,940
3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $47,117
4. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $40,149
5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. $37,860
6. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $36,361
7. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $33,751
8. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. $31,157
9. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $27,265
10. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $26,206
11. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $24,122
12. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $22,267
13. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $22,065
14. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $21,798
15. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. $21,796
16. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. $19,748
17. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $18,648
18. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $17,799
19. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $16,515
20. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. $16,324
1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $53,168
2. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $49,898
3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $45,121
4. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $39,526
5. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $38,795
6. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $38,773
7. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $37,293
8. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $37,125
9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $32,199
10. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. $31,835
11. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $30,150
12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $27,933
13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $26,623
14. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $25,124
15. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas $24,911
16. Joseph Parsons, Marana, Ariz. $23,029
17. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $22,192
18. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $20,065
19. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $19,726
20. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $17,171
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $42,405
2. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $28,488
3. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $25,469
4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. $22,482
5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $21,071
6. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $19,905
7. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $18,488
8. John Bland, Turkey, Texas $18,330
9. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $17,226
10. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $16,416
11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $13,164
12. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $12,044
13. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $11,606
14. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $11,340
15. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $10,660
16. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $10,306
17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $9,401
18. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $8,287
19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $7,790
20. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $7,714
1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $67,797
2. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $55,418
3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $50,776
4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $47,134
5. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $40,622
6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $38,299
7. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas $36,401
8. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $35,380
9. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. $32,211
10. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas $32,182
11. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $31,928
12. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $31,047
13. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $29,201
14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $28,889
15. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. $25,872
16. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $25,612
17. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $24,955
18. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $23,944
19. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $22,050
20. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta $21,479
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $113,634
2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $80,797
3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas $76,501
4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $63,673
5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $43,774
6. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $37,463
7. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $37,202
8. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas $36,112
9. Tilar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas $30,993
10. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $30,441
11. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $29,941
12. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $25,819
13. Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo. $24,114
14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $23,660
15. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $22,843
16. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $22,686
17. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $22,630
18. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas $21,375
19. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. $21,252
20. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas $21,194