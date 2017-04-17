Sports Listen

Pro Rodeo Leaders

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
April 17, 2017
Through April 16
All-around

1. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $56,105

2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $55,636

3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $53,679

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $44,097

5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $29,368

6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. $27,706

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $24,482

8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. $23,877

9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. $19,695

10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. $19,429

11. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $17,477

12. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. $16,644

13. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. $14,205

14. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. $12,187

15. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas $11,654

16. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. $10,579

17. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta $10,174

18. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. $9,555

19. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. $9,298

Bareback Riding

1. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. $60,616

2. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $58,646

3. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. $55,797

4. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $47,375

5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $43,637

6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $39,905

7. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. $38,562

8. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho $36,850

9. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah $35,718

10. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. $33,568

11. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France $29,250

12. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $28,819

13. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. $26,288

14. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. $25,826

15. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. $24,370

16. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba $20,982

17. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. $20,227

18. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas $17,713

19. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. $16,902

20. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta $16,748

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $91,959

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $57,520

3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho $41,060

4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. $38,426

5. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah $34,063

6. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $33,913

7. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. $30,285

8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $26,642

9. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $25,159

10. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas $24,268

11. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. $22,685

12. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas $21,710

13. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. $21,086

14. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. $20,153

15. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. $19,841

16. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $19,134

17. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia $19,018

18. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta $18,525

19. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. $18,347

20. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii $18,296

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $55,672

2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $48,859

3. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. $46,327

4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. $36,552

5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $36,378

6. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. $35,449

7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. $31,608

8. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. $24,076

9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. $22,200

10. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. $21,335

11. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $20,663

12. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. $20,003

13. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. $19,136

14. Edward Hawley Jr., Surprise, Ariz. $18,369

15. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $17,455

16. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. $16,359

17. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta $16,062

18. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $15,276

19. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. $14,909

20. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. $14,779

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $55,672

2. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas $42,541

3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. $40,330

4. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas $39,502

5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $38,057

6. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. $36,552

7. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $36,378

8. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. $31,608

9. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. $23,587

10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. $23,352

11. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. $22,051

12. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $19,881

13. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. $19,385

14. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas $19,136

15. Ty Romo, Whiteriver, Ariz. $18,369

16. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas $16,675

17. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta $16,062

18. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas $15,856

19. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas $14,242

20. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. $13,974

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $82,890

2. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $55,940

3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta $47,117

4. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $40,149

5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. $37,860

6. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. $36,361

7. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah $33,751

8. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. $31,157

9. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta $27,265

10. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. $26,206

11. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas $24,122

12. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand $22,267

13. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah $22,065

14. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah $21,798

15. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. $21,796

16. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. $19,748

17. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah $18,648

18. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah $17,799

19. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. $16,515

20. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. $16,324

Tie-down Roping

1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $53,168

2. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah $49,898

3. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $45,121

4. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. $39,526

5. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $38,795

6. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. $38,773

7. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. $37,293

8. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $37,125

9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho $32,199

10. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. $31,835

11. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas $30,150

12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. $27,933

13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. $26,623

14. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas $25,124

15. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas $24,911

16. Joseph Parsons, Marana, Ariz. $23,029

17. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. $22,192

18. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas $20,065

19. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas $19,726

20. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas $17,171

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $42,405

2. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas $28,488

3. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $25,469

4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. $22,482

5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $21,071

6. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas $19,905

7. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas $18,488

8. John Bland, Turkey, Texas $18,330

9. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. $17,226

10. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $16,416

11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas $13,164

12. Shay Good, Midland, Texas $12,044

13. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas $11,606

14. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. $11,340

15. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. $10,660

16. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. $10,306

17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas $9,401

18. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $8,287

19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. $7,790

20. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. $7,714

Bull Riding

1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $67,797

2. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $55,418

3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho $50,776

4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $47,134

5. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $40,622

6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah $38,299

7. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas $36,401

8. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas $35,380

9. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. $32,211

10. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas $32,182

11. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah $31,928

12. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $31,047

13. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa $29,201

14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho $28,889

15. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. $25,872

16. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah $25,612

17. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. $24,955

18. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas $23,944

19. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah $22,050

20. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta $21,479

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $113,634

2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wash. $80,797

3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas $76,501

4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. $63,673

5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $43,774

6. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $37,463

7. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. $37,202

8. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas $36,112

9. Tilar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas $30,993

10. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas $30,441

11. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $29,941

12. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $25,819

13. Sammi Bessert, Grand Junction, Colo. $24,114

14. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. $23,660

15. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wis. $22,843

16. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Texas $22,686

17. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas $22,630

18. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas $21,375

19. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. $21,252

20. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas $21,194

