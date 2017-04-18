Prosecutors: Man accused in runner’s death said he ‘lost it’

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a man arrested in the death of a New York City runner told police he “lost it” and strangled the woman during a chance encounter.

Chanel (shuh-NEHL’) Lewis pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder and other charges in the Aug. 2 attack on Karina Vetrano.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2pequmi ) says the victim’s mother, Catherine Vetrano, showed no visible emotion in court.

Vetrano’s father found her badly beaten body in a secluded marsh.

The Legal Aid Society, which is representing Lewis, issued a statement saying it “looks forward to closely reviewing” prosecution documents. It has previously said it was concerned about how DNA was collected and about “the overall reliability” of evidence in the case.

Lewis’ mother has said he has mental health problems but would not hurt anybody.

