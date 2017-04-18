Sports Listen

PSG keep up the pressure on Monaco with 3-2 win away to Metz

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 2:44 pm 1 min read
PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Blaise Matuidi rescued Paris Saint-Germain with an injury-time winner as the French champions won 3-2 away to Metz to keep the pressure on league leader Monaco on Tuesday.

PSG led 2-0 at halftime through top scorer Edinson Cavani and Matuidi. The home side hit back with goals from midfielder Yann Jouffre in the 78th and striker Cheick Diabate in the 88th and then almost took the lead when Jouffre hit the crossbar with a free kick in the first minute of injury time.

But Matuidi struck two minutes later to give PSG a seventh straight win and leave his team level on points with Monaco, which has a largely superior goal difference and a game in hand.

Metz is fighting to avoid relegation and has two important games coming up against fellow strugglers Lorient and Nancy. With this in mind, coach Philippe Hinschberger rested some players.

Cavani headed in a cross from left back Maxwell to put PSG ahead in the 33rd minute — his 30th league goal of the season and 43rd in all competitions — and Matuidi made it 2-0 shortly before halftime after also being set up by Maxwell.

PSG has five games left to overtake Monaco. The two sides meet in the French Cup semifinals on April 26.

PSG has already taken the first silverware of the season, thrashing Lyon 4-1 in the League Cup final earlier this month, with Cavani scoring twice.

