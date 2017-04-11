Sports Listen

QB Chad Kelly has…

QB Chad Kelly has surgery on wrist, can’t throw for 3 months

By DAVID BRANDT
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 2:17 pm < a min read
Former Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly has had surgery on his right wrist just weeks before the NFL draft and won’t be able to throw for the next three months.

Kelly’s agent, Vance McAllister, confirmed the surgery, which was first reported by USA Today.

McAllister says the surgery to repair a ruptured ligament was done Monday by Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Florida. McAllister says the surgery went well and Kelly is expected to be ready for training camp.

Kelly threw about a dozen passes last week at Ole Miss’ pro day before ending the workout because of the wrist injury. He already is recovering from torn ligaments in his right knee that ended his senior season in November.

The 6-foot-2 Kelly was leading the Southeastern Conference at the time of his injury with 2,758 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He threw for more than 4,000 yards as a junior.

For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org

