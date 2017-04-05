Sports Listen


QB David Fales back with Gase after signing with Dolphins

By master
April 5, 2017
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback David Fales is back with coach Adam Gase after signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Fales was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2014 and spent three seasons with them. Gase was their offensive coordinator in 2015.

Fales has played in only one game in his career. The Dolphins announced the signing Wednesday, and he’ll compete for a roster spot in Miami behind Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

