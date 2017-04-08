Quarterbacks struggle, offense shaky at Clemson spring game

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — A couple of things seem nearly certain about Clemson’s offense next season — Kelly Bryant will take over at quarterback and that 504 yards a game average from last season will likely be tough to match.

Bryant started for one of the two squads at Saturday’s spring game. The junior went just 4-for-13 for 43 yards and ran 11 times for 66 yards, but coach Dabo Swinney has given no indication he will turn to the sophomore or two freshmen behind Bryant.

Bryant overthrew several passes and made some bad decisions that led to near interceptions.

There were a few highlights for Clemson’s other quarterbacks— such as true freshman Hunter Johnson’s soft touch on a 24-yard TD pass to Diondre Overton — but mostly it was completed short passes, designed runs and missed shots downfield.

Swinney decided his quarterbacks could be hit in the game for the first time to help him evaluate how his QBs run.

Sophomore Tucker Israel had the best numbers of the other QBs, going 13-of-19 for 94 yards. He also was the only one not to throw an interception, but did not have a carry on the ground.

Outside of the quarterbacks, Ray-Ray McCloud may have had the best day on offense. The junior had a 48-yard kickoff return and a 32-yard reception where he did most of the work after a short flick from Bryant.

The Tigers are trying to replace two-time Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Deshaun Watson.

RING THING

Swinney handed out title rings to the 2016 seniors and other players not returning at halftime.

“That one looked lonely,” Swinney said pointing at the Tigers’ 1981 national championship banner. “For the rest of your lives, you can come back here knowing what you did.”

The players were introduced individually, and they didn’t hesitate to take the title ring out of the box and slip it on a finger, including Watson who recorded himself opening his box on his cellphone.

The championship ring includes the national championship trophy and a tiger paw made with 89 gemstones to represent Swinney’s 89 wins with Clemson so far.

TIGER TRACKS

Swinney asked for 70,000 fans for the spring game. He didn’t quite get it, ended up with announced record of 60,000 fans … Clemson treated fans to more than 10 minutes of highlights from the national championship season before the game. Death Valley roared when Watson completed the 2-yard pass to Hunter Renfrow with a second to go against Alabama to win the title game … Swinney spent the first half standing about 10 yards behind the quarterback watching every play, even walking up to the backfield to give advice before some snaps. He moved the broadcast booth for the third quarter.

