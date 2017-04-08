Randle, Brewer help Lakers edge Kings 98-94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julius Randle scored 25 points and Corey Brewer stole an inbounds pass with 5 seconds to play, was fouled and made both free throws to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 98-94 victory Friday night over the Sacramento Kings.

Brandon Ingram had 14 points and D’Angelo Russell scored 13 for the Lakers. Jordan Clarkson finished with 12 points and Larry Nance Jr. added 11 rebounds in a victory that hurt Los Angeles in the lottery.

The Lakers remained 1 ½ games ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the second-worst record in the NBA. The Lakers have only three games remaining. The Suns beat Oklahoma City earlier Friday.

The King got 19 points from Skal Labissiere, 14 from Willie Cauley-Stein, 17 from Buddy Hield and 15 from Darren Collison.

The Kings shot 50.7 percent from the field but turned the ball over 23 times.

TIP-INS

Kings: Sacramento is apparently unconcerned with how it will impact its lottery chances. The Kings entered Friday tied with the Timberwolves for seventh-worst record in the league. Said Kings coach Dave Joerger: “There’s no tanking here.”

Lakers: Had won only 23 games all season, but Wednesday surprised the Spurs in San Antonio with a 102-95 win. Said Lakers coach Luke Walton: “It’s sports. It’s odd (but) we beat the Golden State Warriors by 20 earlier this season.”

UP NEXT

Kings: Will have their improved play of late tested Sunday when they host the Rockets. Houston has won 11 of the last 12 against the Kings, including all three this season.

Lakers: Host the Timberwolves Sunday, a team that beat them by 15 points a week ago in Minnesota. Timberwolves have gone 8-6 against the Lakers after a 22-game skid.