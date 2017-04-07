Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rangers 10, Athletics 5

Rangers 10, Athletics 5

By master
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 11:13 pm < a min read
Share
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ra.Dvis cf 4 0 0 0 C.Gomez cf 4 3 2 1
Joyce rf 4 1 2 3 Choo dh 4 1 2 1
Healy dh 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 5 2 3 6
K.Davis lf 4 1 1 1 Napoli 1b 5 0 0 0
Vogt c 4 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 1 2 2
Lowrie 2b 2 0 0 0 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0
Plouffe 3b 4 0 0 0 Gallo 3b 3 1 0 0
Alonso 1b 3 1 2 1 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0
Semien ss 3 1 0 0 Profar lf 3 1 0 0
Totals 32 5 6 5 Totals 36 10 11 10
Oakland 003 100 001— 5
Texas 350 002 00x—10

E_Odor (1), R.Alcantara (1). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 6. 2B_Alonso (1), C.Gomez 2 (2), Odor (1), Andrus (2). HR_Joyce (1), K.Davis (3), Mazara (2), Odor (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Alcantara L,0-1 2 4 8 8 2 1
Hahn 6 7 2 2 1 3
Texas
Griffin 3 1-3 4 4 4 2 4
Claudio W,1-0 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Barnette 1 0 0 0 0 0
Leclerc 1 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_by Alcantara (Gomez), by Griffin (Semien). WP_Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Ed Hickox.

Advertisement

T_2:56. A_34,235 (48,114).

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rangers 10, Athletics 5
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.