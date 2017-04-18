Rangers 7, Athletics 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gomez cf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.176
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.352
|Napoli 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.160
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Choo dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.256
|Gallo 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Profar lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|R.Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Joyce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|K.Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Vogt dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Plouffe 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Maxwell c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Healy ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Phegley c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Rosales ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|b-Decker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Pinder ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|2
|10
|Texas
|100
|040
|002—7
|7
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
a-doubled for Maxwell in the 8th. b-grounded out for Rosales in the 8th.
E_R.Davis (2). LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 3. 2B_Gomez (3), Mazara (3), Napoli (2), Vogt (4), Healy (3). RBIs_Gomez 2 (6), Mazara 3 (16), Napoli 2 (6). SB_Mazara (1). CS_R.Davis (2). S_Profar.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Odor, Lucroy 2, Gallo, Profar); Oakland 3 (Plouffe, Decker 2). RISP_Texas 4 for 12; Oakland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Gallo, Andrus. GIDP_K.Davis.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Napoli).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Griffin W, 2-0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|91
|4.11
|Claudio
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Jeffress
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.84
|Kela
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cotton L, 1-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|4
|3
|93
|5.40
|Coulombe
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.60
|Montas
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|3.24
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|30
|11.57
Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 2-0, Coulombe 1-0. WP_Hendriks.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:46. A_10,406 (37,090).