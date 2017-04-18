Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rangers 7, Athletics 0

Rangers 7, Athletics 0

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 1:11 am < a min read
Share
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gomez cf 4 3 2 2 1 1 .176
Andrus ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .308
Mazara rf 4 1 2 3 1 0 .352
Napoli 1b 5 0 1 2 0 3 .160
Odor 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Choo dh 1 1 0 0 3 0 .256
Gallo 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .190
Profar lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .190
Totals 33 7 7 7 7 6
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182
Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261
K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .320
Vogt dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Plouffe 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Maxwell c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Healy ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188
Phegley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Rosales ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250
b-Decker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .600
Pinder ss 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 0 3 0 2 10
Texas 100 040 002—7 7 0
Oakland 000 000 000—0 3 1

a-doubled for Maxwell in the 8th. b-grounded out for Rosales in the 8th.

E_R.Davis (2). LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 3. 2B_Gomez (3), Mazara (3), Napoli (2), Vogt (4), Healy (3). RBIs_Gomez 2 (6), Mazara 3 (16), Napoli 2 (6). SB_Mazara (1). CS_R.Davis (2). S_Profar.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Odor, Lucroy 2, Gallo, Profar); Oakland 3 (Plouffe, Decker 2). RISP_Texas 4 for 12; Oakland 0 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gallo, Andrus. GIDP_K.Davis.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Napoli).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Griffin W, 2-0 6 1 0 0 1 8 91 4.11
Claudio 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 18 0.00
Jeffress 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.84
Kela 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cotton L, 1-2 5 1-3 5 5 5 4 3 93 5.40
Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.60
Montas 2 1 0 0 1 2 29 3.24
Hendriks 1 1 2 2 2 1 30 11.57

Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 2-0, Coulombe 1-0. WP_Hendriks.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:46. A_10,406 (37,090).

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rangers 7, Athletics 0
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.