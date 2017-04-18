Rangers 7, Athletics 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gomez cf 4 3 2 2 1 1 .176 Andrus ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .308 Mazara rf 4 1 2 3 1 0 .352 Napoli 1b 5 0 1 2 0 3 .160 Odor 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Choo dh 1 1 0 0 3 0 .256 Gallo 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .190 Profar lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .190 Totals 33 7 7 7 7 6

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. R.Davis cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .182 Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261 K.Davis lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Vogt dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Plouffe 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Maxwell c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Healy ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .188 Phegley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Rosales ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 b-Decker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .600 Pinder ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 0 3 0 2 10

Texas 100 040 002—7 7 0 Oakland 000 000 000—0 3 1

a-doubled for Maxwell in the 8th. b-grounded out for Rosales in the 8th.

E_R.Davis (2). LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 3. 2B_Gomez (3), Mazara (3), Napoli (2), Vogt (4), Healy (3). RBIs_Gomez 2 (6), Mazara 3 (16), Napoli 2 (6). SB_Mazara (1). CS_R.Davis (2). S_Profar.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Odor, Lucroy 2, Gallo, Profar); Oakland 3 (Plouffe, Decker 2). RISP_Texas 4 for 12; Oakland 0 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gallo, Andrus. GIDP_K.Davis.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Napoli).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Griffin W, 2-0 6 1 0 0 1 8 91 4.11 Claudio 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 18 0.00 Jeffress 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.84 Kela 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cotton L, 1-2 5 1-3 5 5 5 4 3 93 5.40 Coulombe 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.60 Montas 2 1 0 0 1 2 29 3.24 Hendriks 1 1 2 2 2 1 30 11.57

Inherited runners-scored_Jeffress 2-0, Coulombe 1-0. WP_Hendriks.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:46. A_10,406 (37,090).