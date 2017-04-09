Rangers 8, Athletics 1

|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|C.Gomez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ra.Dvis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Healy 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Napoli dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Plouffe 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rua 1b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Canha rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chrinos c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Phegley c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gallo 3b
|4
|1
|2
|5
|Rosales lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|DShelds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|0
|Totals
|33
|8
|7
|8
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010—1
|Texas
|030
|003
|02x—8
E_Manaea (1), Semien (1), Healy (1). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 11, Texas 8. 2B_Canha (1). HR_Chirinos (1), Gallo (2). SB_DeShields (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Manaea L,0-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|6
|5
|2
|10
|Montas
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Coulombe
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Texas
|Perez W,1-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Leclerc H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bush
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Manaea (Gomez), by Manaea (Mazara), by Bush (Canha). WP_Manaea, Bush.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:16. A_36,905 (48,114).
