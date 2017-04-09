Sports Listen

Rangers 8, Athletics 1

Rangers 8, Athletics 1

April 9, 2017
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 6:33 pm < a min read
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Semien ss 5 0 1 0 C.Gomez cf 4 0 0 0
Ra.Dvis cf 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
Healy 1b 5 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 1 0 0
K.Davis dh 4 1 2 0 Napoli dh 4 0 0 0
Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 1 0 0
Plouffe 3b 4 0 1 0 Rua 1b 3 3 2 0
Canha rf-lf 3 0 1 0 Chrinos c 3 2 2 3
Phegley c 4 0 2 0 Gallo 3b 4 1 2 5
Rosales lf 1 0 1 0 DShelds lf 4 0 0 0
Joyce ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 1 8 0 Totals 33 8 7 8
Oakland 000 000 010—1
Texas 030 003 02x—8

E_Manaea (1), Semien (1), Healy (1). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 11, Texas 8. 2B_Canha (1). HR_Chirinos (1), Gallo (2). SB_DeShields (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea L,0-1 5 1-3 3 6 5 2 10
Montas 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Coulombe 1 3 2 2 1 1
Texas
Perez W,1-1 5 1-3 6 0 0 3 6
Leclerc H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bush 1 2 1 1 0 3
Dyson 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Manaea (Gomez), by Manaea (Mazara), by Bush (Canha). WP_Manaea, Bush.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:16. A_36,905 (48,114).

