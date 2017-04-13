Rangers hit 3 HRs, prevent Angels comeback in 8-3 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the fifth, and the Texas Rangers prevented a third straight late-inning comeback by the Angels, beating Los Angeles 8-3 Wednesday night.

Mike Napoli, Elvis Andrus and Carlos Gomez homered for the Rangers, and A.J. Griffin (1-0) pitched six innings of four-hit ball to pick up his first victory in six starts dating to last September.

A trio of Texas relievers doused the Angels’ hopes for a third consecutive victory featuring a rally from a multi-run deficit in the ninth inning.

Mike Trout homered for the Angels, beaten at home for the first time this season after four straight wins. Los Angeles (6-3) lost for just the second time since opening day.

The Angels rallied from a six-run deficit in the ninth inning to beat Seattle last Sunday. They followed it up against the Rangers on Tuesday with a rally from a three-run deficit in the ninth and a walk-off win in the 10th.

Trout went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts, putting a 425-foot shot into the trees beyond center field in the third inning. The two-time AL MVP has driven in nine runs in the Angels’ first nine games, but Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc struck him out on three pitches with a runner on in the eighth.

Jesse Chavez (1-1) yielded five runs and five hits before getting chased in the fifth inning in the latest struggle for the Angels’ starting rotation. Only one starter has made it through six full innings for Los Angeles, and the rotation has a combined 5.67 ERA.

Napoli’s solo shot in the second inning added to his incredible career numbers against the Angels, who drafted him in 2000. He spent his first five big league seasons in Anaheim, and he has consistently crushed the ball against Angels pitching ever since, batting .347 with 20 homers and 46 RBIs.

Andrus homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: With reliever Matt Bush away from the team for treatment on his sore right shoulder, Texas recalled RHP Nick Martinez from Triple-A Round Rock. … Rangers closer Sam Dyson was unavailable after throwing 24 pitches in Tuesday night’s meltdown.

Angels: RHP Andrew Bailey went on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. Los Angeles recalled right-hander Daniel Wright from Triple-A Salt Lake. Bailey hasn’t allowed a run all year, but felt pain in his shoulder Monday. He joins closer Huston Street and starter Garrett Richards on the Angels’ disabled list.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Yu Darvish (0-1, 3.65 ERA) is winless after two starts for the first time since coming to the majors, but his seven career wins over Los Angeles are his most against any opponent.

Angels: Opening day starter Ricky Nolasco (0-1, 3.86) beat the Rangers for the first time last July.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball