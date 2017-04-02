Sports Listen

Rangers hold on to beat Flyers for first home win in 6 weeks

By DENIS P. GORMAN
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 10:24 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar Lindberg and Chris Kreider scored 2:09 apart midway through the third period, and the New York Rangers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 Sunday night for their first win at home in six weeks.

Mika Zibanejad and Brendan Smith scored in the first period, and Henrik Lundqvist stopped 20 shots to help the Rangers win at Madison Square Garden for the first time since beating Washington on Feb. 19. New York was 0-5-3 on home ice since.

The Rangers are guaranteed to fall no lower than the first wild card in the Eastern Conference. They are fourth in the Metropolitan Division, trailing third-place Columbus by six points. New York has three games remaining and Columbus has four.

Valtteri Filppula had two goals and Brayden Schenn also scored for Philadelphia. Anthony Stolarz finished with 20 saves.

