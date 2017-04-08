Rangers-Senators Sum

|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|1—1
|Ottawa
|0
|2
|1—3
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Ottawa, Hoffman 26 (Pageau, Stone), 3:04. 2, Ottawa, Brassard 14 (Burrows, Stalberg), 9:24.
Third Period_3, Ottawa, Pageau 11 (Borowiecki, Stone), 6:19. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 14 (Kreider), 19:14.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 4-5-10_19. Ottawa 4-16-13_33.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 31-20-4 (33 shots-30 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 25-11-4 (19-18).
A_18,976 (19,153). T_2:32.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Driscoll.