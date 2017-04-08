Sports Listen

Rangers-Senators Sum

April 8, 2017
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 1—1
Ottawa 0 2 1—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Ottawa, Hoffman 26 (Pageau, Stone), 3:04. 2, Ottawa, Brassard 14 (Burrows, Stalberg), 9:24.

Third Period_3, Ottawa, Pageau 11 (Borowiecki, Stone), 6:19. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 14 (Kreider), 19:14.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 4-5-10_19. Ottawa 4-16-13_33.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 31-20-4 (33 shots-30 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 25-11-4 (19-18).

A_18,976 (19,153). T_2:32.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Driscoll.

