Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rapids-Sporting KC, Sums

Rapids-Sporting KC, Sums

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 9:31 pm < a min read
Share
Colorado 0 1—1
Kansas City 1 2—3

First half_1, Kansas City, Sinovic, 2, 6th minute.

Second half_2, Kansas City, Fernandes, 0 (Espinoza), 58th. 3, Kansas City, Dwyer, 0 (Sinovic), 85th. 4, Colorado, Doyle, 0 (penalty kick), 94th.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Zac MacMath; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas.

Yellow Cards_Sanchez, Kansas City, 38th; Miller, Colorado, 84th; Watts, Colorado, 86th.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Referee_Allen Chapman.

___

Lineups

Colorado_Tim Howard; Bismark Adej-Boateng (Dillon Powers, 73rd), Kortne Ford (Bobby Burling, 84th), Marlon Hairston, Eric Miller, Jared Watts, Mekeil Williams; Mike Azira, Shkelzen Gashi (Caleb Calvert, 67th); Dominique Badji, Kevin Doyle.

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic; Roger Espinoza, Jimmy Medranda (Soni Mustivar, 74th), Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi; Dom Dwyer, Gerso Fernandes, Soony Saad (Daniel Salloi, 83rd).

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rapids-Sporting KC, Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.