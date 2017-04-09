Rapids-Sporting KC, Sums

|Colorado
|0
|1—1
|Kansas City
|1
|2—3
First half_1, Kansas City, Sinovic, 2, 6th minute.
Second half_2, Kansas City, Fernandes, 0 (Espinoza), 58th. 3, Kansas City, Dwyer, 0 (Sinovic), 85th. 4, Colorado, Doyle, 0 (penalty kick), 94th.
Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Zac MacMath; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas.
Yellow Cards_Sanchez, Kansas City, 38th; Miller, Colorado, 84th; Watts, Colorado, 86th.
Referee_Allen Chapman.
Colorado_Tim Howard; Bismark Adej-Boateng (Dillon Powers, 73rd), Kortne Ford (Bobby Burling, 84th), Marlon Hairston, Eric Miller, Jared Watts, Mekeil Williams; Mike Azira, Shkelzen Gashi (Caleb Calvert, 67th); Dominique Badji, Kevin Doyle.
Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic; Roger Espinoza, Jimmy Medranda (Soni Mustivar, 74th), Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi; Dom Dwyer, Gerso Fernandes, Soony Saad (Daniel Salloi, 83rd).