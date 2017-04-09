Sports Listen

Raptors beat Knicks 110-97, assured of top-3 seed in East

By BRIAN MAHONEY
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 2:23 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and the Toronto Raptors wrapped up at least the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 110-97 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The Raptors pulled away in the fourth quarter to reach 50 victories for the second straight season. They can still finish second if they beat Cleveland in their regular-season finale and Boston loses its final two.

Kyle Lowry had 17 points and 11 assists for the Raptors, who swept the Knicks for the first time since 2009-10.

