Sports Listen

Trending:

Buyouts for EPA workersGov't reorg: A look insideArmy hangars in bad shape?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rashford steers Man United…

Rashford steers Man United into Europa League semifinals

By STEVE DOUGLAS
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 5:36 pm < a min read
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford enhanced his burgeoning reputation by steering Manchester United into the Europa League semifinals with an extra-time winner against Anderlecht on Thursday.

Switched from the wing to center forward after an injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rashford turned two defenders and slotted home a deflected shot in the 107th minute to give United a 2-1 win over the Belgian champion at Old Trafford.

The Europa League was the competition in which Rashford made his senior breakthrough last season, scoring twice on debut against FC Midtjylland as an 18-year-old unknown. He’s now an England international and one of the hottest prospects in European soccer.

United was joined in the semifinals by Celta Vigo, which ousted Genk, and Ajax, which needed extra time to see off Schalke.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

The quarterfinal between Lyon and Besiktas went to a penalty shootout.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Rashford steers Man United…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 51 crew wave at the pad

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.