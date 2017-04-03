Rays 7, Yankees 3

|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Dckrs dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Kozma ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Carter ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|G.Sanch c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliday dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrison 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Ellsbry cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|M.Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Headley 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|De.Nrrs c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Trreyes ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|A.Hicks ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|6
|New York
|020
|000
|001—3
|Tampa Bay
|322
|000
|00x—7
E_Longoria (), G.Sanchez (). LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Judge, Kiermaier, Beckham. HR_Longoria, Morrison. SB_Kiermaier. SF_Carter, Longoria.
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Tanaka L,0-1
|2
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
|Layne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Warren
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holder
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Shreve
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Archer W,1-0
|7
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Farquhar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pruitt
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colome S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pruitt pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Farquhar (Ellsbury). WP_Shreve.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:21. A_31,042 (31,042).