Rays 7, Yankees 3

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 C.Dckrs dh 5 1 1 0 Kozma ss 0 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 2 2 0 Carter ph 0 0 0 1 Lngoria 3b 4 1 2 3 G.Sanch c 5 0 0 0 B.Mller 2b 5 1 2 0 Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Hlliday dh 4 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 4 1 3 3 Ellsbry cf 3 0 0 0 Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 1 3 0 M.Smith lf 4 0 1 0 Headley 3b 4 2 3 0 De.Nrrs c 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 1 Trreyes ss 2 0 0 1 A.Hicks ph-lf 2 0 1 0 Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 36 7 13 6

New York 020 000 001—3 Tampa Bay 322 000 00x—7

E_Longoria (), G.Sanchez (). LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Judge, Kiermaier, Beckham. HR_Longoria, Morrison. SB_Kiermaier. SF_Carter, Longoria.

IP H R ER BB SO New York Tanaka L,0-1 2 2-3 8 7 7 2 3 Layne 1 1 0 0 0 2 Warren 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Holder 1 2 0 0 0 2 Shreve 1 2 0 0 1 1 Tampa Bay Archer W,1-0 7 7 2 2 1 5 Farquhar 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pruitt 0 2 1 0 0 0 Colome S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Pruitt pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Farquhar (Ellsbury). WP_Shreve.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:21. A_31,042 (31,042).