Rays 7, Yankees 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Kozma ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Carter ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 — Sï¿½nchez c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Holliday dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Ellsbury cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Castro 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .750 Headley 3b 4 2 3 0 0 1 .750 Judge rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Torreyes ss 2 0 0 1 0 1 .000 a-Hicks ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Totals 36 3 9 3 1 8

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dickerson dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .200 Kiermaier cf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .667 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 3 0 2 .500 Miller 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .400 Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Morrison 1b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .750 Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Smith lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Norris c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Totals 36 7 13 6 3 10

New York 020 000 001—3 9 1 Tampa Bay 322 000 00x—7 13 1

a-flied out for Torreyes in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Kozma in the 9th.

E_Sï¿½nchez (1), Longoria (1). LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Judge (1), Kiermaier (1), Beckham (1). HR_Longoria (1), off Tanaka; Morrison (1), off Tanaka. RBIs_Judge (1), Torreyes (1), Carter (1), Longoria 3 (3), Morrison 3 (3). SB_Kiermaier (1). SF_Carter, Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gardner, Sï¿½nchez 2, Bird); Tampa Bay 6 (Dickerson, Miller 2, Souza Jr., Beckham, Smith). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Torreyes, Norris.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka L, 0-1 2 2-3 8 7 7 2 3 67 23.62 Layne 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Warren 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Holder 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 Shreve 1 2 0 0 1 1 23 0.00 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer W, 1-0 7 7 2 2 1 5 108 2.57 Farquhar 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Pruitt 0 2 1 0 0 0 10 0.00 Colomï¿½ S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Pruitt pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-0, Colomï¿½ 3-1. HBP_Farquhar (Ellsbury). WP_Shreve.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:21. A_31,042 (31,042).