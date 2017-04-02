Rays 7, Yankees 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kozma ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Carter ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|Sï¿½nchez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Holliday dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ellsbury cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|Headley 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.750
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Torreyes ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Hicks ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|1
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.667
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.500
|Miller 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Souza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Morrison 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.750
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Norris c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|36
|7
|13
|6
|3
|10
|New York
|020
|000
|001—3
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|322
|000
|00x—7
|13
|1
a-flied out for Torreyes in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Kozma in the 9th.
E_Sï¿½nchez (1), Longoria (1). LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Judge (1), Kiermaier (1), Beckham (1). HR_Longoria (1), off Tanaka; Morrison (1), off Tanaka. RBIs_Judge (1), Torreyes (1), Carter (1), Longoria 3 (3), Morrison 3 (3). SB_Kiermaier (1). SF_Carter, Longoria.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gardner, Sï¿½nchez 2, Bird); Tampa Bay 6 (Dickerson, Miller 2, Souza Jr., Beckham, Smith). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Torreyes, Norris.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
|67
|23.62
|Layne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Warren
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Holder
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Shreve
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer W, 1-0
|7
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|108
|2.57
|Farquhar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Pruitt
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Colomï¿½ S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
Pruitt pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-0, Colomï¿½ 3-1. HBP_Farquhar (Ellsbury). WP_Shreve.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:21. A_31,042 (31,042).