Rays 7, Yankees 3

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 4:43 pm < a min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Kozma ss 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Carter ph 0 0 0 1 0 0
Sï¿½nchez c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Holliday dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Ellsbury cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Castro 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .750
Headley 3b 4 2 3 0 0 1 .750
Judge rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Torreyes ss 2 0 0 1 0 1 .000
a-Hicks ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Totals 36 3 9 3 1 8
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dickerson dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .200
Kiermaier cf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .667
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 3 0 2 .500
Miller 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .400
Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Morrison 1b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .750
Beckham ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Smith lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Norris c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Totals 36 7 13 6 3 10
New York 020 000 001—3 9 1
Tampa Bay 322 000 00x—7 13 1

a-flied out for Torreyes in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Kozma in the 9th.

E_Sï¿½nchez (1), Longoria (1). LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Judge (1), Kiermaier (1), Beckham (1). HR_Longoria (1), off Tanaka; Morrison (1), off Tanaka. RBIs_Judge (1), Torreyes (1), Carter (1), Longoria 3 (3), Morrison 3 (3). SB_Kiermaier (1). SF_Carter, Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gardner, Sï¿½nchez 2, Bird); Tampa Bay 6 (Dickerson, Miller 2, Souza Jr., Beckham, Smith). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Torreyes, Norris.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka L, 0-1 2 2-3 8 7 7 2 3 67 23.62
Layne 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Warren 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00
Holder 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 0.00
Shreve 1 2 0 0 1 1 23 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer W, 1-0 7 7 2 2 1 5 108 2.57
Farquhar 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Pruitt 0 2 1 0 0 0 10 0.00
Colomï¿½ S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Pruitt pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-0, Colomï¿½ 3-1. HBP_Farquhar (Ellsbury). WP_Shreve.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:21. A_31,042 (31,042).

