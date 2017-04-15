Real Madrid to play in MLS All-Star Game at Chicago on Aug 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Real Madrid will play the Major League Soccer All-Stars at Chicago on Aug. 2.

Los Blancos, the defending European champion and current Spanish league leader, feature reigning FIFA player of the year Cristian Ronaldo, but it is unclear whether Ronaldo will be with Real that soon after the Confederations Cup, which ends July 2.

The All-Star Game, which since 2005 has featured European clubs against MLS All-Stars, will be played at Soldier Field. It is the first time a La Liga team has played in the All-Star Hame.

The Chicago Fire, who play at Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois, will host the event. The last time the event was held at a non-MLS venue was in 2010, when the All-Star game was played at Houston’s Reliant Stadium.

The Fire previously hosted the All-Star Game at Toyota Park against Chelsea in 2006.