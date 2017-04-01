Sports Listen

Real Salt Lake-Minnesota United, Sums

Real Salt Lake-Minnesota United, Sums

By master
April 1, 2017
Real Salt Lake 1 1—2
Minnesota 1 3—4

First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Mulholland, 0, 4th minute. 2, Minnesota, Molino, 4, 16th.

Second half_3, Minnesota, Ramirez, 3 (Molino), 52nd. 4, Minnesota, Ramirez, 4, 62nd. 5, Minnesota, Venegas, 0 (Molino), 68th. 6, Real Salt Lake, Movsisyan, 2 (Silva), 87th.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Matt Van Oekel; Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth, John Alvbaage.

Yellow Cards_Molino, Minnesota, 20th; Calvo, Minnesota, 34th; Movsisyan, Real Salt Lake, 49th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal.

___

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Aaron Maund (Sunny, 14th), Demar Phillips, Justin Schmidt, Chris Wingert; Kyle Beckerman, Luke Mulholland (Joao Plata, 60th), Albert Rusnak, Sebastian Saucedo (Luis Silva, 78th); Brooks Lennon, Yura Movsisyan.

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Francisco Calvo, Justin Davis, Brent Kallman, Jerome Thiesson; Ibson, Bashkim Kadrii, Kevin Molino (Miguel Ibarra, 80th), Johan Venegas (Rasmus Schuller, 90th), Collen Warner; Christian Ramirez (Abu Danladi, 77th).

