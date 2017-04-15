Real Salt Lake-Rapids, Sums

|Real Salt Lake
|0
|2—2
|Colorado
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Colorado, Doyle, 2 (Hairston), 29th minute.
Second half_2, Real Salt Lake, Movsisyan, 6 (penalty kick), 86th. 3, Real Salt Lake, Lennon, 0 (Phillips), 88th.
Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Matt Van Oekel; Colorado, Zac MacMath, John Berner.
Yellow Cards_Wingert, Real Salt Lake, 52nd; Williams, Colorado, 84th.
Red Cards_Watts, Colorado, 85th.
Referee_Ismail Elfath.
___
Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Demar Phillips, Chris Schuler, Chris Wingert; Danilo Acosta, Kyle Beckerman, Luke Mulholland (Luis Silva, 64th), Albert Rusnak (Omar Holness, 93rd), Sebastian Saucedo (Ricardo Velazco, 71st); Brooks Lennon, Yura Movsisyan.
Colorado_Zac MacMath; Bismark Adej-Boateng (Mohammed Saeid, 32nd), Kortne Ford, Marlon Hairston (Josh Gatt, 80th), Eric Miller, Jared Watts, Mekeil Williams; Mike Azira, Dillon Powers; Dominique Badji (Bobby Burling, 86th), Kevin Doyle.
