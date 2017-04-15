Sports Listen

Real Salt Lake-Rapids, Sums

By master
April 15, 2017
Real Salt Lake 0 2—2
Colorado 1 0—1

First half_1, Colorado, Doyle, 2 (Hairston), 29th minute.

Second half_2, Real Salt Lake, Movsisyan, 6 (penalty kick), 86th. 3, Real Salt Lake, Lennon, 0 (Phillips), 88th.

Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Matt Van Oekel; Colorado, Zac MacMath, John Berner.

Yellow Cards_Wingert, Real Salt Lake, 52nd; Williams, Colorado, 84th.

Red Cards_Watts, Colorado, 85th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath.

___

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Demar Phillips, Chris Schuler, Chris Wingert; Danilo Acosta, Kyle Beckerman, Luke Mulholland (Luis Silva, 64th), Albert Rusnak (Omar Holness, 93rd), Sebastian Saucedo (Ricardo Velazco, 71st); Brooks Lennon, Yura Movsisyan.

Colorado_Zac MacMath; Bismark Adej-Boateng (Mohammed Saeid, 32nd), Kortne Ford, Marlon Hairston (Josh Gatt, 80th), Eric Miller, Jared Watts, Mekeil Williams; Mike Azira, Dillon Powers; Dominique Badji (Bobby Burling, 86th), Kevin Doyle.

