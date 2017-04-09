Red Bulls-Orlando City, Sums

|New York
|0
|0—0
|Orlando
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Orlando, Carrasco, 0 (Johnson), 34th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Orlando, Joe Bendik, Josh Saunders.
Yellow Cards_Higuita, Orlando, 61st; Collin, New York, 76th; Gil, Orlando, 86th; Toia, Orlando, 94th.
Referee_Ismail Elfath.
___
New York_Luis Robles; Aurelien Collin, Kemar Lawrence; Tyler Adams (Fredrik Gulbrandsen, 75th), Derick Etienne (Alex Muyl, 70th), Sacha Kljestan, Aaron Long, Felipe Martins, Daniel Royer, Sal Zizzo; Bradley Wright-Phillips.
Orlando_Joe Bendik; Will Johnson, Tommy Redding, Jonathan Spector, Scott Sutter; Cristian Higuita (Giles Barnes, 69th), Antonio Nocerino (Servando Carrasco, 17th), Carlos Rivas, Donny Toia; Cyle Larin, Matias Perez Garcia (Luis Gil, 84th).