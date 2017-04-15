Sports Listen

Red Sox 2, Rays 1

By master
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 7:08 pm < a min read
Tampa Bay Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sza Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 Pedroia 2b 3 0 1 0
Bourjos lf 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi cf 4 0 0 0
Dckrson ph-lf 0 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0
Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 1 H.Rmirz dh 4 0 0 0
Wks Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 4 2 3 1
De.Nrrs c 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 0 1 0
S.Ptrsn ph 1 0 0 0 Sndoval 3b 3 0 0 0
Mrrison 1b 4 0 1 0 Chris.Y lf 2 0 1 0
Dan.Rbr 2b-ss 2 0 0 0 Leon c 3 0 0 1
Krmaier cf 2 1 0 0
Beckham ss 2 0 0 0
B.Mller ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 28 1 3 1 Totals 30 2 6 2
Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1
Boston 010 000 10x—2

DP_Boston 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 6. 2B_Moreland (9). HR_Moreland (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Odorizzi 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 4 3 1 1 0 2
Hunter L,0-1 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Cedeno 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Sale W,1-1 7 3 1 1 3 12
Barnes H,2 1 0 0 0 2 1
Kimbrel S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 2

Odorizzi pitched to 0 batter in the 2nd

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:54. A_36,686 (37,499).

