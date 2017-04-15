Red Sox 2, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pedroia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bourjos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|H.Rmirz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wks Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|De.Nrrs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Ptrsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrison 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chris.Y lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dan.Rbr 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Krmaier cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Beckham ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000—1
|Boston
|010
|000
|10x—2
DP_Boston 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Boston 6. 2B_Moreland (9). HR_Moreland (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Odorizzi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hunter L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cedeno
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Sale W,1-1
|7
|3
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Barnes H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Kimbrel S,4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odorizzi pitched to 0 batter in the 2nd
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:54. A_36,686 (37,499).
White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring