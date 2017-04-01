Red Sox 4, Nationals 4

|Boston
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pedroia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|M.Mller 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Hisey lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|D.Mrphy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dmnguez 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mejia pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Monge cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ad.Lind 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Young ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Butista rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Werth lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Tzu.Lin 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Wiseman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Slano ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Lopez pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Eaton cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brd Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|M.Tylor ph
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Matheny rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Lobaton c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sa.Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Green 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Holt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Snydr 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Strgeon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schrzer sp
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Wi.Difo ph
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|2
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Boston
|020
|000
|011—4
|Washington
|200
|011
|00—4
E_Mejia 2 (2), Wieters (1). LOB_Boston 12, Washington 12. 2B_Benintendi (7), Sandoval (8), Harper (4), Snyder (4). SB_Bautista (2). CS_Benintendi (2). SF_Eaton (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Rodriguez
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ross Jr.
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Maddox
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kelly
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Scott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hembree
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Abad
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Callahan
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Shepherd
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Scherzer
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Gonzalez
|1 2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blanton
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelley
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Romero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Treinen
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
WP_Hembree.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:41. A_1,030
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.