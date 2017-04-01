Sports Listen

Red Sox 4, Nationals 4

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 5:50 pm < a min read
Boston Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pedroia 2b 2 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 3 2 2 0
M.Mller 2b 3 1 1 0 C.Hisey lf 2 0 0 0
Bnntndi lf 2 0 2 0 D.Mrphy 2b 3 0 1 0
Dmnguez 1b 1 0 1 0 B.Mejia pr 1 0 0 0
M.Betts rf 3 0 0 0 B.Hrper rf 2 1 1 1
J.Monge cf 2 0 1 0 Ad.Lind 1b 2 0 1 0
Ramirez dh 2 1 1 0 Zmmrman 1b 1 0 0 0
C.Young ph 3 0 0 0 Butista rf 2 0 1 0
Sndoval 3b 3 1 1 0 J.Werth lf 2 0 0 1
Tzu.Lin 2b 0 1 0 0 Wiseman ph 1 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 3 0 1 0 J.Slano ph 0 0 0 0
D.Lopez pr 1 0 0 0 A.Eaton cf 1 0 0 1
Brd Jr. cf 3 0 1 1 M.Tylor ph 3 0 1 0
Matheny rf 2 0 0 0 Wieters c 2 0 0 0
Vazquez c 2 0 2 1 Lobaton c 3 1 1 0
Sa.Leon c 2 0 0 0 G.Green 3b 2 0 0 0
Br.Holt 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Snydr 3b 2 0 1 0
Strgeon lf 2 0 0 0 Schrzer sp 1 0 1 0
Wi.Difo ph 3 0 0 1
Totals 38 4 11 2 Totals 36 4 10 4
Boston 020 000 011—4
Washington 200 011 00—4

E_Mejia 2 (2), Wieters (1). LOB_Boston 12, Washington 12. 2B_Benintendi (7), Sandoval (8), Harper (4), Snyder (4). SB_Bautista (2). CS_Benintendi (2). SF_Eaton (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Rodriguez 3 2 2 2 3 4
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ross Jr. 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Maddox 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Kelly 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Hembree 1 1 0 0 0 2
Abad 1 0 0 0 0 2
Callahan 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Shepherd 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Scherzer 5 6 2 2 1 4
Gonzalez 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Blanton 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Kelley 0 0 1 0 1 0
Romero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Treinen 1 1 1 0 2 3

WP_Hembree.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:41. A_1,030

