Red Sox 7, Tigers 5

The Associated Press April 9, 2017 4:45 pm
Boston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pedroia 2b 5 0 1 0 Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 2
Bnntndi lf-cf 5 0 1 1 Cstllns 3b 4 2 2 1
Betts rf 3 1 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 5 0 2 0
Chris.Y dh 4 2 2 0 V.Mrtin dh 5 0 2 1
Mreland 1b 2 1 1 1 J.Jones pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Selsky cf 3 0 1 0 Upton lf 5 0 1 1
Holt ph-lf 0 1 0 1 Collins rf 5 0 1 0
Leon c 4 1 2 2 Avila c 3 0 1 0
Sndoval 3b 4 0 0 0 An.Rmne cf 4 2 2 0
M.Hrnan ss 4 1 3 1 J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 7 11 6 Totals 39 5 13 5
Boston 011 000 140—7
Detroit 110 100 101—5

E_Upton (1), M.Hernandez (1). DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Boston 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Moreland (3), Selsky (1), Leon (2), Avila (2), An.Romine (1). HR_Castellanos (2). CS_Pedroia (1), Mi.Cabrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Porcello 6 11 4 3 1 8
Barnes W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3
Kimbrel S,2-2 1 1 1 1 2 3
Detroit
Norris 6 1-3 7 3 3 3 2
Wilson BS,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Rondon L,0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0
Ryan BS,1 1 2 1 1 1 0
Sanchez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

B.Rondon pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:27. A_33,662 (41,681).

