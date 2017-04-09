Red Sox 7, Tigers 5

|Boston
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pedroia 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bnntndi lf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Cstllns 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Chris.Y dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Mreland 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Jones pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Selsky cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Holt ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Collins rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Leon c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Avila c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|An.Rmne cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|M.Hrnan ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|Totals
|39
|5
|13
|5
|Boston
|011
|000
|140—7
|Detroit
|110
|100
|101—5
E_Upton (1), M.Hernandez (1). DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Boston 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Moreland (3), Selsky (1), Leon (2), Avila (2), An.Romine (1). HR_Castellanos (2). CS_Pedroia (1), Mi.Cabrera (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Porcello
|6
|11
|4
|3
|1
|8
|Barnes W,1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kimbrel S,2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Detroit
|Norris
|6
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Wilson BS,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rondon L,0-1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Ryan BS,1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sanchez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
B.Rondon pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:27. A_33,662 (41,681).