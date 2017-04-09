Red Sox 7, Tigers 5

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pedroia 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Benintendi lf-cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|Young dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Moreland 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.250
|Selsky cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Holt ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Leon c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.438
|Sandoval 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Hernandez ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|6
|6
|3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.375
|Castellanos 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Cabrera 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|1-Jones pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.143
|Collins rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Avila c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|Romine cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Totals
|39
|5
|13
|5
|3
|14
|Boston
|011
|000
|140—7
|11
|1
|Detroit
|110
|100
|101—5
|13
|1
a-walked for Selsky in the 8th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.
E_Hernandez (1), Upton (1). LOB_Boston 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Moreland (3), Selsky (1), Leon (2), Avila (2), Romine (1). HR_Castellanos (2), off Porcello. RBIs_Benintendi (4), Moreland (1), Leon 2 (5), Hernandez (1), Holt (1), Kinsler 2 (4), Castellanos (3), Martinez (3), Upton (1). CS_Pedroia (1), Cabrera (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Pedroia, Selsky, Leon); Detroit 4 (Collins 2, Avila, Iglesias). RISP_Boston 3 for 8; Detroit 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Pedroia, Sandoval, Iglesias. GIDP_Moreland, Sandoval.
DP_Detroit 3 (Iglesias, Kinsler, Cabrera), (Iglesias, Kinsler, Cabrera), (Castellanos, Kinsler, Cabrera).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello
|6
|11
|4
|3
|1
|8
|102
|4.38
|Barnes W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|0.00
|Kimbrel S, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|25
|3.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris
|6
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|97
|4.26
|Wilson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|9.00
|Rondon L, 0-1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|7
|40.50
|Ryan
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|4.50
|Sanchez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|9.64
Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Rondon pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Wilson 1-1, Ryan 3-3.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:27. A_33,662 (41,681).