Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Red Sox 7, Tigers 5

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 4:45 pm < a min read
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pedroia 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Benintendi lf-cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .200
Betts rf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .167
Young dh 4 2 2 0 1 0 .250
Moreland 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .250
Selsky cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167
a-Holt ph-lf 0 1 0 1 1 0 .200
Leon c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .438
Sandoval 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .150
Hernandez ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .364
Totals 34 7 11 6 6 3
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 2 1 2 .375
Castellanos 3b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .263
Cabrera 1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .118
Martinez dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .250
1-Jones pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Upton lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .143
Collins rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .308
Avila c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .500
Romine cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .400
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .105
Totals 39 5 13 5 3 14
Boston 011 000 140—7 11 1
Detroit 110 100 101—5 13 1

a-walked for Selsky in the 8th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.

E_Hernandez (1), Upton (1). LOB_Boston 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Moreland (3), Selsky (1), Leon (2), Avila (2), Romine (1). HR_Castellanos (2), off Porcello. RBIs_Benintendi (4), Moreland (1), Leon 2 (5), Hernandez (1), Holt (1), Kinsler 2 (4), Castellanos (3), Martinez (3), Upton (1). CS_Pedroia (1), Cabrera (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Pedroia, Selsky, Leon); Detroit 4 (Collins 2, Avila, Iglesias). RISP_Boston 3 for 8; Detroit 4 for 14.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department's director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Runners moved up_Pedroia, Sandoval, Iglesias. GIDP_Moreland, Sandoval.

DP_Detroit 3 (Iglesias, Kinsler, Cabrera), (Iglesias, Kinsler, Cabrera), (Castellanos, Kinsler, Cabrera).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello 6 11 4 3 1 8 102 4.38
Barnes W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3 24 0.00
Kimbrel S, 2-2 1 1 1 1 2 3 25 3.00
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris 6 1-3 7 3 3 3 2 97 4.26
Wilson 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 9.00
Rondon L, 0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0 7 40.50
Ryan 1 2 1 1 1 0 14 4.50
Sanchez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 9.64

Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Rondon pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Wilson 1-1, Ryan 3-3.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jerry Layne.

19 agencies on chopping block only account for a small fraction of overall budget

T_3:27. A_33,662 (41,681).

