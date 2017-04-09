Red Sox 7, Tigers 5

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pedroia 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Benintendi lf-cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .200 Betts rf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .167 Young dh 4 2 2 0 1 0 .250 Moreland 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .250 Selsky cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167 a-Holt ph-lf 0 1 0 1 1 0 .200 Leon c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .438 Sandoval 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Hernandez ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .364 Totals 34 7 11 6 6 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 2 1 2 .375 Castellanos 3b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .263 Cabrera 1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .118 Martinez dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .250 1-Jones pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Upton lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .143 Collins rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .308 Avila c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .500 Romine cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .400 Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .105 Totals 39 5 13 5 3 14

Boston 011 000 140—7 11 1 Detroit 110 100 101—5 13 1

a-walked for Selsky in the 8th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.

E_Hernandez (1), Upton (1). LOB_Boston 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Moreland (3), Selsky (1), Leon (2), Avila (2), Romine (1). HR_Castellanos (2), off Porcello. RBIs_Benintendi (4), Moreland (1), Leon 2 (5), Hernandez (1), Holt (1), Kinsler 2 (4), Castellanos (3), Martinez (3), Upton (1). CS_Pedroia (1), Cabrera (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Pedroia, Selsky, Leon); Detroit 4 (Collins 2, Avila, Iglesias). RISP_Boston 3 for 8; Detroit 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Pedroia, Sandoval, Iglesias. GIDP_Moreland, Sandoval.

DP_Detroit 3 (Iglesias, Kinsler, Cabrera), (Iglesias, Kinsler, Cabrera), (Castellanos, Kinsler, Cabrera).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello 6 11 4 3 1 8 102 4.38 Barnes W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3 24 0.00 Kimbrel S, 2-2 1 1 1 1 2 3 25 3.00 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris 6 1-3 7 3 3 3 2 97 4.26 Wilson 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 9.00 Rondon L, 0-1 0 1 3 3 2 0 7 40.50 Ryan 1 2 1 1 1 0 14 4.50 Sanchez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 9.64

Porcello pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Rondon pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0, Wilson 1-1, Ryan 3-3.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:27. A_33,662 (41,681).