Red Sox rally with 4 in 8th inning, beat Tigers 7-5

By NOAH TRISTER
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 4:55 pm < a min read
DETROIT (AP) — Sandy Leon broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single, part of a four-run rally that lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Red Sox rallied four times from one-run deficits, finally taking the lead against the Detroit bullpen. The Tigers led 4-3 in the eighth when Bruce Rondon (0-1) allowed a leadoff walk to Mookie Betts and a single by Chris Young. A throwing error on Young’s single by left fielder Justin Upton left runners at second and third. After an intentional walk, Kyle Ryan came in and walked pinch-hitter Brock Holt to force in the tying run.

Leon followed with a line drive to center, and Boston led 6-4.

Matt Barnes (1-0) got the win in relief. Craig Kimbrel allowed a run in the ninth but recovered for his second save of the season. He’s converted 21 chances in a row.

