Red Sox say David Price dealing with ‘soreness’ in recovery

TORONTO (AP) — Red Sox manager John Farrell says pitcher David Price has been dealing with “soreness” in his recovery from an injured left elbow.

Price threw on flat ground for the second straight day before Thursday afternoon’s game against Toronto. He is to throw a bullpen session in Baltimore on Friday.

Price was the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay. He was 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA last year, his first with Boston. He felt discomfort in his elbow after a two-inning simulated game in February.

Price threw three bullpen sessions over six days last week, the last on Saturday. He was to have thrown to hitters while the team was in Toronto but those plans were shelved. He took three days off before playing catch Wednesday.

Advertisement

Price is in the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contract.