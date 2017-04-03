Sports Listen

Trending:

OPM breach overboardTSP goes negativeTrump budget a reality?Neverending CR
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Redemption: Tar Heels take…

Redemption: Tar Heels take NCAA title, 71-65, over Gonzaga

By EDDIE PELLS
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 11:49 pm < a min read
Share

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Jackson delivered the go-ahead three-point play and North Carolina scored the last eight points for a 71-65 win over Gonzaga and a title that heartbreakingly eluded the Tar Heels last year.

It was an ugly affair, filled with 44 fouls and 52 free throws but, ultimately, the contest with the result the Tar Heels (33-7) simply had to have.

This was their redemption season, and they closed the deal a year after losing on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to Villanova.

Carolina was down 2 with 1:40 left when Jackson took a pass under the bucket from Theo Pinson, made a layup and got fouled.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

The free throw made it 66-65, and after a Gonzaga miss on the other end, Isaiah Hicks made a shot to help North Carolina start pulling away to the school’s sixth title.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Redemption: Tar Heels take…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1860: Pony Express debuts

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines learn explosive breaching

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.