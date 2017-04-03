Sports Listen

Redskins sign linebacker Zach Brown

By master
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 7:45 pm < a min read
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have signed inside linebacker Zach Brown.

The team announced the deal Monday. Brown made the Pro Bowl last season playing for the Buffalo Bills when he had 149 tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Brown, 27, has 410 tackles in five NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans and Bills. He missed most of the 2014 season with a torn pectoral muscle and was a part-time player the next year before revitalizing his career in Buffalo.

With the addition of Brown, the Redskins have depth at middle linebacker that they were lacking last year when they missed the playoffs. They already have Mason Foster, and Will Compton is a restricted free agent who is expected to be back.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

All News Sports News
