Retired NBA star Tim Duncan’s ex-adviser to admit to fraud

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 11:58 am < a min read
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Court documents indicate a former financial adviser to retired Spurs star Tim Duncan plans to plead guilty in a multimillion-dollar fraud case.

In paperwork filed Friday, lawyers for 49-year-old Charles Banks of Atlanta say he plans to admit that he misled Duncan — identified in court documents as “T.D.” — to get his signatures on about $6 million in loans related to a merchandising business.

Banks was indicted last year on two counts of wire fraud, with each count carrying a possible 20-year prison sentence.

He is scheduled to appear Monday in federal court in San Antonio.

Duncan retired last year after winning five NBA championships in 19 years with the Spurs. He previously sued Banks over what he alleged were more than $25 million in failed investments.

