Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Reyes' error helps Phillies…

Reyes’ error helps Phillies beat scuffling Mets 6-2 in 10

By SCOTT ORGERA
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 11:38 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Cameron Rupp drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly and the Philadelphia Phillies scored four times in the 10th inning to beat the scuffling New York Mets 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Odubel Herrera homered early for the Phillies, who took advantage of a pivotal error by third baseman Jose Reyes and handed the Mets their fourth straight defeat. Reyes dropped a two-out popup in the eighth inning before Andres Blanco tied it at 2 with an RBI double.

With All-Star closer Jeurys Familia set to return from a domestic violence suspension Thursday, the Mets’ bullpen was beaten again after Zack Wheeler pitched five solid innings.

New York’s last five games have been decided in the winning team’s final at-bat, including three losses at Miami last weekend.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Reyes' error helps Phillies…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard and reenactors honor American Revolution

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7263 -0.0091 1.73%
L 2020 25.1393 -0.0305 2.91%
L 2030 27.8257 -0.0574 4.13%
L 2040 29.8682 -0.0732 4.73%
L 2050 17.0773 -0.0486 5.28%
G Fund 15.2941 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8288 0.0650 0.93%
C Fund 32.4907 -0.0937 6.07%
S Fund 42.4020 -0.0009 4.57%
I Fund 26.1804 -0.1862 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.